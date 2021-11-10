Jarvis Christian College leading effort to end human trafficking

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian College wants to highlight the trafficking that is happening right here in East Texas.

The former Education Minister of Nigeria was in attendance to remind people that trafficking is still prevalent in America just like any other country. “We need to make certain that we educate, the young, the old, and everyone about what is going on so we can cartel human trafficking,” said President of Jarvis Christian, Dr. Leslie Newman. The seminar focused on debunking the myths of where human trafficking occurs.

Chinwe Obaje said knowing how to spot signs can open the path to better addressing the problem as a community.

“The person may have some wounds on them. She may seem concurrent. She’s feeling uneasy, when you see such and then she may be walking alone and may have a tattoo on her. So, when you see such signs – you know that probably the person has been trafficked.”

Human traffickers have expanded their reach through the misuse of Internet and communication in the last decade. Jarvis Christian College is hoping to eradicate this problem with the help of Chinwe Obaje.

Earlier this year, Daniel Skipworth, a Tyler man was accused of driving halfway across the country to kidnap an Alabama girl he met online. He was charged with child sexual assault.

“The Internet has been used to lure a lot of people out of their homes. Nobody goes along the road now catching anybody. So, they are grouping them on the Internet over a period of time. It could even be family members, friends, or associates,” said Obaje.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused this issue to skyrocket even more.

“The pandemic really affected the numbers because a lot of people lost their jobs and lost their homes. Part of the push factors are homelessness. During the pandemic, many people couldn’t pay their rent and ended up losing their homes because they didn’t have a job,” said Obaje. Highway 80 and Interstate 20 are major thorough ways for human trafficking.

Jarvis Christian College wants to help put an end to this. Their goal for the next semester is to work with the students on how to best eradicate this problem.

“So, I’ll be coming back next year and then between lectures- we will then see how to infuse all of this into the general studies here.” Through this educational process, Jarvis Christian hopes to see positive outcomes to help keep our community safe.