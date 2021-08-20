Jarvis Christian College offers free vaccine clinic, students reveal hesitations of getting COVID-19 shot

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian College offered free COVID vaccines to students on campus on Friday and will give away vaccines on Saturday as well.

While the vaccines were free, several of those showing up, like junior Laddarius Patrick, were hesitant, but have since changed their minds.

Texas health officials are reporting nearly 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday. These numbers have made some East Texans who were hesitant about the shot to go ahead and get it.

“It made me take it real serious. At first I was just playing around with it like, ‘oh I can’t get it until I noticed my closest friends got it,”’ said Patrick.

Patrick was among many college students who were lining up to get their COVID-19 shot Friday.

“It’s a good thing for everybody to get,” said Patrick.

Jarvis had their gym open to staff, students, and community members, with plenty of space to administer the shots.

“We are beginning our semester. Students are returning this semester and we thought it would be very important to offer them protection against the COVID-19 virus,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Glenell Lee-Pruitt.

The public started coming in at 10 Friday morning to get their vaccination. Some people were getting their second dose, but most were there to get their first.

“People have already started coming. In fact I’m here because one of the employees here wanted me here to hold his hand so if you’re scared call someone because we know how important this is so we’ll stand with you,” said Lee-Pruitt.

The college is hoping to start off a COVID-free semester this fall with more students vaccinated.

“I feel very good that I got it. I mean I’m excited,” said Patrick.