HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian University held a reception for their designated candidate for university president, Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt.

Lee-Pruitt has been part of Jarvis since she began her tenure as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs in August 2012. She has served as Interim VP For Student Services twice before.

“As part of Jarvis’ executive team, she helped develop an aggressive enrollment management plan that moved student enrollment from Spring 2012 enrollment of 266 students to Fall 2018 enrollment of 964,” according to the university.

In her time at the university, she oversaw the creation of Jarvis Online, the current graduate programs, and the reestablishment of the Associate of Arts (AA) degree. She was part of the team that successfully worked to reaffirm the institution by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges without follow-up or recommendations in 2014, according to the university.

JCU’s current president and CEO, Dr. Lester C. Newman, announced in February his plans to retire in June.