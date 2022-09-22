HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian University has been named as one of only 19 Fulbright HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Institutional Leaders in the United States.

“The Fulbright Scholars Program enables us to give our students international exposure,” said JCU President Dr. Lester C. Newman. “Through this program, we are able to provide them with a cultural experience and academic enrichment from abroad. Last year, we welcomed Fulbright Scholars to Jarvis from Tanzania, Tunisia and Taiwan.”

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recognizes HBCUs that show special dedication to the Fulbright foreign exchange program, in efforts to promote the program at HBCUs.

“For 75 years, the Fulbright Program has engaged passionate and accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers, and professionals of all backgrounds. We believe that by living and learning together with people from different countries and cultures we can shape a more positive vision for our communities and our world,” the Fulbright Diversity And Inclusion page says.

For more information, visit the Fulbright Programs website.