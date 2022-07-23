COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Coffee City Friday evening after police found him walking through the middle of traffic on SH 155.

Justin Crawford, of Jefferson, was arrested after a brief altercation with law enforcement and taken to the Henderson County Jail for resisting arrest, public intoxication and walking on a highway with traffic.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Coffee City Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s office responded to multiple reports of a possibly intoxicated man walking in the middle of the road on SH 155 near the the Smith County Line. A Facebook post from the CCPD reported that one caller advised they had to swerve out of the right lane in order to avoid hitting the man.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials found Crawford walking in the middle of the bridge over Lake Palestine. Police attempted to talk with Crawford, but he then began removing his clothes from his upper body and yelling at the officers.

That’s when he allegedly began throwing his hands in the air, yelling at officers “kill me!” several times. At this time, traffic was still moving north and southbound and Crawford reportedly jumped in front of a vehicle after officers ordered him to get on the ground.

Police said that after several attempts to order Crawford to get on the ground, he perpetually refused and one officer deployed his taser in an attempt to deescalate the situation. In that moment, he fell to the ground and allegedly began ripping at the taser prongs.

Officers then went “hands on” with Crawford to get him under control, but police said he continued to resist even still and, at one point, allegedly attempted to grab an officer’s taser. With the assistance of SCSO deputies, Crawford was finally taken into custody without further incident.