TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A group of jerky products are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday.

Some products made by Boyd Specialties, LLC, which is based in California, are being recalled after experts who conducted testing noticed that one of the samples had Listeria monocytogenes, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The jerky products were made on Feb. 23 and were delivered to stores/retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, said officials.

Listeria can make people sick with an infection, which can lead to “fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” said the USDA.

Listeria can be even more dangerous for seniors, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborn babies.

If people bought the products that have been recalled, they should not eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the vendor, said officials. No one has gotten an infection from the recalled products.