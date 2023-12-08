TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has given Jimmy Olson the Key to the City in honor of his annual Ton of Toys Drive and Food Holiday Drive and initiatives to support children.

Olson also helped start the Spring Food & Diaper Drive for PATH and the Stuffing the Bus School Supply Drive for the Tyler Area Partnership For Education.

“I can’t thank the City of Tyler enough. To know that I’ve been here since 2009 doing these Ton of Toys toy drives, it’s really humbling. It’s heartwarming. And it’s wonderful to be recognized helping children in need, because not only are they our future, but they’re in situations that aren’t their fault.” Jimmy Olson

The annual Ton of Toys and Food Holiday Drive for Toys for Tots, PATH and the Tyler-Smith County Child Welfare Board started at 8 a.m. in Tyler at the Walmart located at 6801 South Broadway Avenue.