SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 40-year-old man with a felony warrant for indecency with a child.

Authorities said Keith Arnaud is described as 6’0″ white man who weighs roughly 190 lbs with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 936-598-5601.

“If anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns Arnaud of impending discovery or apprehension, will be arrested and charged in accordance with Penal Code 38.05, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a Felony 3 offense,” the sheriff’s office said.