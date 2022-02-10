TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It seems like there are ‘now hiring’ signs everywhere. Remedy, a staffing organization in Tyler, is working to change that and get people a chance to get a job as soon as possible.

“I feel blessed because I literally started looking for a job today and I got a job today,” says Fayetta Edwards, Trane employee.

Edwards is now a full-time employee at Trane. She says she had no clue this would happen today.

“I didn’t even know there was going to be a job fair today, I just got up this morning and said ‘I’m going to get me a job,'” says Edwards.

Edwards has been out of work for more than a year, caregiving for her mother.

“She passed in August of last year and I just had not got back on the horse yet,” says Edwards.

Almost all of Remedy’s openings are full-time. Right now, the only part-time jobs they have available are positions at the Caldwell Zoo.

With all these open positions, staff members at Remedy say they’re having a tough time getting people hired.

“It’s been a struggle getting people to come in, getting people to show up for their interviews is sometimes a struggle,” says Megan Hall, Remedy.

This makes it tough on employers to find new ways to get people to work.

“Right now it’s an employee’s market, there’s a lot of job openings so the employers have to make sure they provide those people a reason for them to come to them for a job,” says Hall.

Halfway through the event, they had 40 people show up for interviews, they originally had 65 scheduled.

They were prepared for anyone to walk in without an appointment. Here’s Edwards message to anyone on the fence about going to get a new job.

“Mind over matter, if you can think it you can do it,” says Edwards.

If you missed the job fair Monday. Remedy accepts walk-ins Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4p.m.