TYLER, Texas (KETK) — John Soules, Sr., accompanied by Sheriff Larry Smith and other representatives from the East Texas Food Bank were at the Smith County Sheriff`s Office and East Texas Food Bank Garden on Sept. 7, located on Highway 155 South for a meet and greet with the local community.

Soules also brought equipment, compost and other items on location to prepare the soil for future plantings in efforts to help ETFB with their mission to fight hunger in East Texas.

John Soules Sr. is native to East Texas and is the founder and chairman of John Soules Foods Inc., which is the leading producer of beef and chicken fajitas in the United States.