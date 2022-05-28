LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The city of Lufkin announced on Friday that the Jones Park pool will open early next month.

According to Lufkin Parks and Recreation Director Rudy Flores, the pool will open at 10:30 a.m. on June 9, complete with a ceremony and free hotdog lunch.

“Our team has diligently worked on the maintenance and staffing of the pool for several months, and we

are now glad to see all of the hard work has paid off,” Flores said. “The grandest reward will be all the

children’s smiling faces when they jump in the pool for the first time this season.”

This will be the first time that pool has been open in several years due to an understaffing of lifeguards, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle said that he is proud to finally see this dream become reality.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making this happen especially city officials,

administration and the Boys and Girls Club,” Shankle said. “Giving these kids and opportunity to do

something free, safe and fun is going to change some lives this summer.”

The pool will be open Monday through Friday starting June 9 and ending on Aug. 5. For more information and pool rules, click here.