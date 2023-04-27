LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Joyce Crane Inc. has been fined $12,656 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after an October 2022 crane incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview left one contractor dead.

According to a preliminary investigation by OSHA, the employee was killed the morning of Oct. 24, 2022 after he was struck by 1250 pounds of falling blocks that fell from a boom.

The citation was issued against Joyce Crane Inc. on March 21.

At the time of the incident, Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said their investigation found it to be a horrible accident.

“Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and prayers,” Fletcher said.