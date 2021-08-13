Judge denies motion to throw out case against Neches ISD principal Kimberlyn Snider

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An Anderson County district judge has denied two motions to throw out indictments against Neches ISD elementary school principal Kimberlyn Snider.

Snider is accused of interfering in a child sexual assault investigation. She faces one felony count of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and five counts of the misdemeanor crime official oppression. The alleged victim is not a student in the elementary school.

87th District Court Judge Deborah Evans issued her ruling to deny the motions without explanation. Snider’s next court date is set for late August. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Several parents of Neches ISD students have appeared before the school board to ask that she be removed from her duties until charges against her are resolved. Randy Snider, the superintendent at the time and her husband, decided it was in the best interest of the district to keep her on the job.

Randy Snider retired on May 17 and his last day at the school district was June 30.

District lawsuit against Texas Attorney General

A Public Information Request submitted by “Change for Neches,” a group of residents pushing for Snider’s removal, is seeking copies of records that the district was supposed to file with the TEA and/or the State Board of Educator Certification notifying them that Snider had been indicted.

The records would show whether the district complied with state law requiring it to notify the SBEC in a timely manner of an educator’s arrest.

The district asked the Texas Attorney’s General Office for an opinion on whether it had to release any of the records or could release records with some of the information redacted.

The AG’s office said that while the district could redact information that could identify the victim, they would need to publicly release all other records. The district responded by suing the Texas AG’s office in Travis County down in Austin.

The district argues the state exempts from disclosure information that identifies “informers who have furnished a report of another person’s possible violation of criminal, civil or regulatory law to the school district or the proper regulatory enforcement authority.”

A clerk in Judge Amy Clark Meachum’s 201st District Court said Tuesday said that a hearing on the civil suit filed by Neches ISD has yet to be scheduled.

The judge will consider the merits of the legal arguments by the district and the attorney general’s office in making a decision on what, if any, information the district will have to release to comply with the Freedom of Information Act request.