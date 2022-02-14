ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Anderson County judge handed down a recommendation about the case of an East Texas death row inmate to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday.

Judge Deborah Oakes Evans found that there was not sufficient evidence to revisit the case of Robert Roberson. Roberson had filed for a writ of habeas corpus, which is used to bring a prisoner back to court to determine if their imprisonment is lawful.

Roberson was convicted of capital murder in the death of his 2-year-old daughter in 2003. Roberson reportedly brought her to a Palestine hospital, claiming she had fallen out of bed. Doctors had suspicions of child abuse saying she passed away from shaken baby syndrome.

Roberson presented evidence recently showing his daughter was sickly, and saying at the time of her death she had undiagnosed pneumonia. In the judge’s findings, she noted that some evidence of pneumonia was found in the girl’s autopsy, but “this pneumonia was known at the time of Applicant’s trial.”

An autopsy report from February 2002 said the 2-year-old’s manner of death was homicide and her cause of death was blunt force head injuries. After being found guilty of capital murder, Roberson has been on death row for almost 20 years.

The judge’s findings will be passed on to an appeals court who will decide whether or not to proceed with the case.