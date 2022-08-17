ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Time has been granted by a Henderson County judge to appoint an investigator in the case of a fatal bus crash that occurred in Athens in 2019.

During a hearing on Wednesday, defense attorneys motioned for the appointment of an investigator to the case. The presiding judge granted permission to the motion, giving 60 days to hire an investigator for the case.

The discovery status hearing has been set for Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.

81-year-old John Stevens was charged in 2019 with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after a bus he was driving was hit by a train, killing 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injuring 9-year-old Joselyn Torres. The bus reportedly was pushed one-quarter of a mile before coming to a stop.