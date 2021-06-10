Judge Ken Starr visits Tyler for book signing, talks religious liberty

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A famed attorney who served as independent counsel for the Clinton-era Whitewater investigations was in East Texas Thursday for a book signing.

Judge Ken Starr, now a professor of constitutional law at Baylor, came to Tyler for a book signing, promoting his new book “Religious Liberty in Crisis: Exercising Your Faith in an Age of Uncertainty”.

The event happened at the Hollytree Country Club, and book signing and photo opportunities were held around 1:15 p.m.

According to a synopsis, the book “examines the ways well-meaning government action sometimes undermines the religious liberty of the people, and how the Supreme Court in the past has ultimately provided us protection from such forms of government overreach.”

“This is the clear and present danger, is that churches, synagogues, mosques are under different pressures to prevent them from keeping up their missions, doing what they want to do. Part of the message of the book is that the Supreme Court rides to the rescue time and time again. I’m hopeful, I’m praying, that the Court will do that again this term.” Judge Ken Starr

Starr said he got the idea for the book during the pandemic when he saw the government shut down houses of worship while keeping other places open. It took him about six months to write the book, publishing it in April.

The synopsis says the book teaches “how each of us can resist the quarantining of our faith within the confines of the law, and why that resistance is important.”

Starr rose to fame when he served as independent counsel for the Clinton-era Whitewater investigations. He was also added to President Donald Trump’s legal defense team in his impeachment trial.

Starr said he enjoyed his visit to East Texas and looks forward to visiting the Rose City again.