Judge Moran, local leaders help unload plane filled with cases of water late Sunday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and other local leaders worked late Sunday night to unload a military transport plane filled with pallets of water.

The group was comprised of Moran, County Engineer Frank Davis, and others from the Road & Bridge Department, ESD 2, and the City of Tyler.

County Judge Nathaniel Moran, County Engineer Frank Davis, and others from Road & Bridge, ESD 2 and the City of Tyler worked late Sunday night to unload a C-130 military transport plane of 16 pallets of water -36,000 lbs- from the state for agencies throughout the region. pic.twitter.com/Eg05eoyRBV — SmithCountyNews (@SmithCountyNews) February 22, 2021

In total, roughly 36,000 pounds of water on 16 pallets were unloaded from the C-130 military transport.

Despite the snow having melted away over the weekend, many cities remain under boil water notices due to treatment plants not being fully back online.

Brookshire’s Grocery Co. was giving away free cases of water at various locations throughout the region. Down in Deep East Texas, various local volunteer fire departments were also handing out bottles.