Judge Moran offers tips for filing federal insurance claims from winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran offered tips to East Texans who needed help making insurance claims from last week’s winter storm.

Smith County was included in an emergency declaration by President Biden, which opens up programs for federal assistance to those in need.

Moran said that he “couldn’t guarantee there would not be any red tape,” but that those who suffered damage or losses should apply.

To see if you are eligible, he directed residents to go to disasterassistance.gov to see how they can be helped. Moran also said that you should also go to the FEMA website.

His last piece of advice was that if you do file a claim, “the more documentation the better.” Take as many photos as possible to help your specific case.

Moran also thanked officials and department heads for their leadership during the bitter ice storm.

He kicked off the weekly meeting of commissioners court by thanking the following individuals and organizations:

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks

Emergency Services District 1 & 2

Road & Bridge crews

City of Tyler

Pursing Department

Sheriff’s Offices and Deputies

Constables

Facility workers

Moran himself helped unload pallets of water off a C-130 military transport late Sunday night after tens of thousands of East Texans lost access to clear water.

Commissioner JoAnn Hampton also personally thanked Brookshire’s Grocery Co. for their role in giving out water to the community free of charge while many did not have drinking water.

By Tuesday morning, many boil water notices in the area, including for Tyler, had been lifted.