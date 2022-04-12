TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County’s State of the County address took place in Tyler on Tuesday at Green Acres Baptist Church.

The county and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, featuring multiple guest speakers including Tyler Area Chamber Chair Lee Browning, Jana Broussard with Henry & Peters PC, County Judge Nathaniel Moran and soon-to-be County Judge Neal Franklin.

Broussard gave her comments first after she was introduced by Browning. In her speech, she reflected on the ways that her business has been a pillar of the community for more than 100 years, providing the jobs and resources that people in the city need.

Moran was the keynote speaker of the event and spoke to the crowd for the majority of the allotted time. Over the course of his speech and presentation, he touted the county’s accomplishments over the last few years from the handling of the coronavirus pandemic to growing infrastructure to securing elections.

The most notable piece of his presentation, however, was his announcement of plans for a brand new courthouse. Though the groundwork has yet to be laid, Moran presented a plan for property acquisition and construction.

Because this plan would require city funds generated by taxes, these plans must first be put to a vote. Moran announced that he plans to propose that the new courthouse be placed on the ballot for November’s midterm election.