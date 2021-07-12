July 12 named Patrick Mahomes Day in Tyler, hometown hero honored by South Tyler Rotary

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The South Tyler Rotary Club honored an East Texas hometown hero at their Monday meeting.

Mayor Don Warren attended the meeting to issue a proclamation naming July 12 Patrick L. Mahomes, II Day in Tyler.

Patrick is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and a Whitehouse native who has gained national and local fame through his bright football career and local charitable efforts.

In addition to the day named after him, the South Tyler Rotary presented a Service Above Self award to be given to Patrick for his work in local philanthropy.

Beth Blaisdell with Pat Mahomes, father of Patrick Mahomes, holding the Service Above Self award

Pat Mahomes Sr. was there to accept the award on his son’s behalf. He said that Patrick wanted to be present, but other factors made him unable to attend.

“He wanted to say thank you to everybody,” Mahomes said. “15 and the Mahomes Foundation is doing a lot of things and he’s very focused on helping the communities in which he lives. Of course, he’s got Kansas City, Whitehouse and Lubbock so they’re doing a lot of great things and they’re headed in the right direction. Now it’s just a matter of keeping it going and keeping it moving forward.”

According to South Tyler Rotary President Beth Blaisdell, rotary is founded on service above self, and they look for members of the community that exemplify that.

“In some of the things he’s done in East Texas, in Kansas City, in Lubbock, in Whitehouse, he definitely rose above as someone who needed to be honored and recognized,” Blaisdell said.

Mahomes was also made an honorary member of South Tyler Rotary, which gives him membership and access to rotary clubs around the world.

Mayor Don Warren was present to give the proclamation, which listed several of Patrick’s achievements:

“-Patrick empowers our youth to maintain athletic, academic and interpersonal success through his support of the mentoring alliance -Patrick established 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children with initiatives that focus on health, wellness, academics, science, the arts, athletics and children with disabilities -Patrick projects a positive role model of personal, athletic, business and philanthropic success for all he encounters, both personally and through media exposure” City of Tyler proclamation

“It is a great honor for the city of Tyler to have Patrick as one of our own, and to be able to have this day on the books and let him know how we see him as deserving and worthy of this level of recognition and award,” Blaisdell said.

To learn more about South Tyler Rotary, visit their website linked below.

LATEST POSTS: