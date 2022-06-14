TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Many people are getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth. This marks the day that the last slaves in Texas learned that they were free, on June 19, 1865, almost three years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Here in East Texas, events are held to celebrate the holiday.

Below is a list of Juneteenth events taking place in East Texas:

Tyler

Friday, June 17

Gospel Bridge at Bergfeld Park will be hosted by the Juneteenth Association of Tyler that will feature gospel singing from various groups, with dinner provided.

Where: 1510 S College Ave, Tyler, Texas 75702

When: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Annual Juneteenth Parade: The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at Woldert Park with free drinks and hot dogs as well as various booths and fun for children.

When: 10 a.m.

Juneteenth & Custom Truckers Western Dance

Where: 900 West Bow Street, Tyler, Texas 75702

When: Doors open at 8 p.m.

Admission: $30 at the door, $20 pre sale ticket

Longview

Friday, June 17

Juneteenth Jazz Night

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Longview Community Center at 500 E. Whatley Street, Longview, Texas

Admission: $10

Saturday, June 25

29th Annual Longview Juneteenth Black Rodeo

When: Gates open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview, Texas 75604

Admission: $30 at the gate, $20 pre-sale tickets, Children 10 and under $10 at the gate

Marshall

Friday, June 17

Fashioned for Freedom Style Show: Vendors and music featuring YouKnighted.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial City Hall at 110 East Houston Street, Marshall, Texas 75670

Saturday, June 18

Juneteenth Commemorative Program: features keynote speaker Wiley College President Dr. Herman J. Felton

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Julius Scott Chapel at Wiley College

Juneteenth Parade: Begins at Wiley College and ends at the Carver Center

When: 11 a.m.

Black Businesses Expo: after the parade at the Carver Center

When: Noon

Henderson

Saturday, June 18

Juneteenth Celebration: A free event for the community hosted by the Rusk County Juneteenth Committee.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Yates Park

Nacogdoches

Saturday, June 18

Juneteenth Celebration: Parade will be through downtown Nacogdoches with the Juneteenth Festival with following after with food, festivities and fun.

When: 11 a.m. parade, festival starts at 12:30 p.m.

Gilmer

Saturday, June 18

Juneteenth Celebration: This celebration will have live music, a soul food contest, a parade, car and tractor shows and vendors.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Gilmer on the square

If you know of any events that we missed in this list, contact us here.