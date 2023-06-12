TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Junior League of Tyler is hosting a summer reading camp to encourage third grade students to have a love for reading.

The Junior League of Tyler and the 2023 Summer Reading Camp committee is putting on the 25th Anniversary of Summer Reading Camp on June 12 to 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Andy Woods Elementary School.

This four-day camp is hosted by the Junior League of Tyler, specifically for Tyler ISD students entering third grade. Each day’s activities center around a “book of the day” beginning with a local celebrity reader. Students will have the opportunity to participate in arts and crafts, games, writing, drama and activities with special guests from our community.

The highlight of each day is a trip to the camp bookstore where students will choose at least 20 new books to keep forever, including Tyler’s own Goodnight Rose City. The Junior League of Tyler’s Summer Reading Camp aims to foster a love and excitement for reading.

“What we’re highlighting this week is that reading is fun. Books are fun. And if you don’t have that love and excitement for reading, then learning to read is going to be even more difficult. So we’re just trying to encourage them, pump them up this week, give them books to read over the summer,” said Jennifer Hutson, Junior League of Tyler Reading Chair.

The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

The Junior League of Tyler believes that an excited reader becomes a strong reader, and a strong reader becomes a strong learner and leader.