TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Junior League of Tyler brought back their Touch-A-Truck event after three years on Saturday.

The event was held at Green Acres Baptist Church, giving children the opportunity to explore vehicles from many different East Texas businesses including first responders, construction equipment, 18-wheelers, local school buses and many others. In the process, the kids were able to learn from the people who help build, serve and protect the community.

Additionally, food trucks, bounce houses and a toddler zone were included in the activities. A raffle was held as well for a ride on a John Deere toy tractor and trailer and a new bicycle.