Jury awards shopper at Aldi in Longview $1.4M after fall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A federal jury in Tyler has awarded a customer at an Aldi supermarket in Longview $1.4 million after the person suffered injuries in the market from a fall.

“This is … the highest verdict ever in a business premises liability case in a Texas federal court,” said a statement released by Roberts & Roberts, the Tyler law firm that represented the fall victim.

“Our client was injured at an Aldi Supermarket in Longview. Aldi refused to take responsibility for its actions and told us that they would never pay six figures to resolve this case,” the statement said. “This is an important case that will hopefully change how international supermarkets treat their customers.”

The plaintiff was represented by Frank Weedon, Randy Roberts, Justin Charles Roberts and Allen Gardner, the law firm said.