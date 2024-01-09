TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The jury is deliberating in the case of Daniel Nyabuto vs. the State of Texas.

Nyabuto is accused of intoxicated manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer, a charge he pleaded not guilty to back in December.

The trial went on for eight days before the jury was released on Dec. 15. They reconvened on Jan. 9 for closing arguments and deliberations.

Prosecutors said Nyabuto was driving drunk when he rear-ended a patrol unit, causing the death of Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was completing his final night of training.

The charge is a first degree felony, which carries a punishment range of five-99 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.