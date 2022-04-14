TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jury selection for a Tyler woman charged with capital murder in her daughter’s death has been set for August.

Courtnie Williams was arrested along with the victim’s father Manuel Williams in 2020 after officers were called to the home and found injuries that were consistent with “a history of abuse.”

An arrest warrant at the time alleged that bruises were found all over the child’s body and were in different stages of healing.

Courtnie Williams will have until July 7 to decide whether to accept a plea deal if one is offered. If not, jury selection is set to begin on Aug. 1.

Manuel Williams pleaded guilty in February to a charge of injury to a child and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman initially charged him with capital murder as well and had been seeking the death penalty. He then opted for the plea instead and explained his reasoning in an interview.

“Unfortunately, the way the law is in Texas right now, they make the death penalty very difficult for people who murder children. I don’t think the law should be that way. But that’s the way it is.“ SMITH COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY JACOB PUTMAN

I asked DA Putman if he intends to bring up any potential bills to the state legislature next year in the 2023 session.



Putman also said that the 50-year sentence with no opportunity to appeal is “a guaranteed sentence.” The law states that Williams must serve at least half that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Under Texas law, when a jury decides whether to sentence a defendant to death, one of the questions they must answer is if there is a probability that he/she would commit acts of violence in the future while behind bars.

Putman said that there have been cases involving child murderers where the argument was made that the likelihood of violence is not as high since there are no children in prison. He did not cite a specific case.

“I think that’s a ridiculous argument,” he said.

At Manuel Williams’ sentencing, multiple rows in the courtroom were filled with Tyler PD detectives and officers who investigated the case. Putman called it “highly emotional” for all involved.