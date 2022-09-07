SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A jury trial date has been set for a Smith County woman who was accused of abusing her children.

Cheryl Layne, 45, was indicted on four counts of injury to a child, which is a third-degree felony. Mark Randy Layne, 51, Cheryl’s husband and a longtime Tyler police officer, was also arrested and charged with injury to a child.

Cheryl is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 24.

The Layne’s two twin boys under the age of 14, told a school official on Sept. 13, 2019 that they had experienced abuse, according to court documents.

Cheryl allegedly held onto one of the boys by his hair, and an arrest affidavit said she slammed his head against the wall two times. Officials said she also used an archery arrow to strike the other boy on his back.

Mark has been placed on administrative leave from the Tyler Police Department.