RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic threat.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Carlisle ISD administrative team for their quick actions that enabled us to quickly resolve this situation before it happened. We will work hard with all our school districts to ensure the safety of our children and their staffs,” said the sheriff’s office.