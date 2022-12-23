LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning.

Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident and more information will be released when it becomes available.


