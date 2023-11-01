LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — According to Lufkin Police, a juvenile suspect is in custody on Wednesday for an alleged armed robbery on Southwood Drive.

Officials report that the incident took place at at Dollar General store located on Southwood Drive in Lufkin at 11:30 a.m.

The juvenile suspect allegedly demanded money from a clerk at gunpoint and then proceed to flee the store on foot without any money taken. According to Lufkin PD, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody minutes later by responding officers.

Lufkin PD said no further details will be released due to the suspect being a juvenile.