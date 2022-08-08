HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two K-9 officers helped find missing people in Houston County on Monday.

Around 4 a.m., the Houston County Search and Rescue Team and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office called the Hudson Fire Department Search and Rescue to help them with a missing person search at the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County.

K-9 handler Chris Molandes and K-9 Ace and K-9 handler Ricky Rodriguez with K-9 Tank made it to the scene to help. At approximately 8:15 a.m., the two K-9s and their handlers found the missing people.