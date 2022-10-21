SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Office K-9 Blaze has received a donation of new body armor.

The vest was equipped with bullet and stab protective armor that was provided by a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Blaze’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Bed Bath n’ Bonz, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always.”

Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has been providing bullet and stab protective vest for K9s in service. The company has equipped over 4,740 K9s throughout all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

Each vest has a value of around $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and come with a five year warranty. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions of any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest for one lucky and thankful K9.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States and Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is trying to provide for all K9s and keep our little bestfriends safe. To contribute, visit www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.