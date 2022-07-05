SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people, who were accused of being involved in game room robberies, were arrested after a traffic stop in San Augustine County on Sunday.

Jimmy Allen and Morgan Nickens were in a vehicle that was stopped by the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department. According to the department, Nickens was using meth with a syringe right before the traffic stop. She allegedly handed Allen about 3.5 grams of meth to take when he ran from the car, officials said.

When the vehicle stopped, the sheriff’s department said that Allen ran into the woods, taking the narcotics and ran about 250 yards.

K9 Army was sent into the woods to catch Allen and successfully apprehended him and held him until he was taken into custody by the K9’s deputy partner.







According to officials, both Allen and Nickens had approximately 12 outstanding warrants for robbery, burglary, theft, theft of firearms, criminal mischief and others.

They were both taken to the hospital for allegedly using the narcotics, then booked into the San Augustine County Jail. Allen and Nickens were identified as the individuals involved “in the robbery of the game room in Bronson and in San Augustine,” according to the sheriff’s department.