LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A K9 officer retired from the Longview Police Department on Monday after over eight years of service.

K9 Dalo is a beloved member of the department’s K9 unit, and officials said he has been a vital part of their team, assisting in a number of cases.

“We extend our gratitude to Sgt. Minyard and his K9 partner Dalo for their contributions to the safety of our city,” the department said. “We wish him a happy and well-deserved retirement at the Minyard residence.”