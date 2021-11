Photo courtesy of the city of Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – After winning a state championship, Mineola High School’s marching band, Sound of the Swarm, was treated to a pizza party from MHS Alumnus and award-winning recording artist Kacey Musgraves.

Photo courtesy of the city of Mineola

On Nov. 3, the band took home the trophy and was welcomed back into town the next day to a jubilant crowd.

Musgraves, an East Texas native, recently released her fifth studio album Star-Crossed on Sept. 10. Musgraves is a nine-time Grammy nominee and a six-time winner.