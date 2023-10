CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner has released the name of a Karnack man who died in a crash in Vivian, La. on Saturday.

James Earl Smith of Karnack was reportedly driving in the 11000 block of Trees City Road when he ran off the road and crashed around 10:00 p.m. Officials said his SUV rolled multiple times and Smith was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.