LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Katy woman is missing after walking away from a Lufkin hospital on Monday, according to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Mabel Haselden, 40, is a white woman with brown eyes, brown medium curly hair, weighs about 150 pounds and is 5’5″, officials said. Haselden was last seen wearing a purple multi-colored top, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, wire frame glasses and a necklace.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who has seen Haselden or has information about her to call them at 936-634-3331 extension 2.