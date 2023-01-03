KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Kaufman County are searching for a missing woman who has autism and is non-verbal. Officials said she was last seen southeast of Crandall.

Elayna Prather, 22, was last seen wearing pink pajamas, a pink jacket and a black shirt with a band name on the front. Officials with the sheriff’s office said she wears pink noise cancelling headphones.

Prather was last seen at the intersection of Wynchase and Holly, southeast of Crandall.

The sheriff’s office said they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her, and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 469-376-4598.