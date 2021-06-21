Keep an eye out for flooded cars on resale market

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While in the midst of hurricane season, it’s important to watch for scammers looking to sell you a car that could already have hidden flood damage.
With past storms like Harvey and Laura as well as the recent rain in East Texas, scammers are finding ways to sell cars to consumers while leaving out details of the vehicles conditions. On Monday, the Texas Department of Insurance put out a reminder to consumers to look out for flood-damaged vehicles on the resale market.
Mechele Mills, CEO of Better Business Bureau of Tyler, said that you should prioritize buying from a trusted dealer.
“The first thing you should do is always shop with a reputable dealer because these things tend to happen with dishonest business people,” Mills said. “So if you’re shopping with a reputable dealer, then you’re more than likely going to have a good experience overall.”
She said you should also make sure that if you’re buying a vehicle, you should see it in person first.
In addition to that, some tips that TDI gave were:
- Look for signs of water damage – stains, mildew, rust and discoloration
- Check the title – a vehicle that is declared a total loss will have a title changed to a salvage or non-repairable title
- Check the VIN – You can enter the vehicle identification number, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will check it for you with VinCheck
- Have a mechanic look it over – Flood damage isn’t always obvious, so a trained set of eyes could help
