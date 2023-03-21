LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Keep Longview Beautiful will be hosting Love Longview Day, a day of serving the community.

Keep Longview Beautiful (KLB) is a nonprofit that seeks to educate and engage the community on improving the environment through litter prevention, beautification and waste reduction.

The event that KLB is hosting is called Love Longview Day, which is a community-wide initiative to bring the community together for a day of service to make a significant impact in Longview.

Love Longview Day is on Saturday, April 1 and throughout the day, projects will take place across Longview but with a special focus on a neighborhood chosen by the Longview Police Department for their Project 365 campaign.

Project 365 is an initiative put on by the Longview Police Department where they choose one neighborhood to give special attention to throughout the year. The neighborhood they chose this year is bordered by Marshall Avenue, Eastman Road and Alpine Road.

Along with Love Longview Day, on April 1 the City’s sanitation division will be putting on Electronic “E-Waste” Recycling Event at Teague Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.