TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Keep Tyler Beautiful received a Gold Star Affiliate Award from Keep Texas Beautiful for the 17th year.

That award, along with their Sustained Excellence award, highlights their efforts on beautification, litter reduction, maintaining public and private partnerships and educating the community. Out of 300 affiliates, 82 were honored with a Gold Star status.

“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization,” said Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful. Our Gold Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting and managing volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community, and so much more.”

Keep Tyler Beautiful attributed their success to support from city leaders and dedication of board members and volunteers.