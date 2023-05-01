PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A child died after being hit by a vehicle on CR 337 in DeBerry on Monday, officials said.

Law enforcement received a call about a child being hit outside of a residence around 12:40 p.m. The child’s injuries were fatal and the case is being investigated by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Panola County deputies, Pct. 2 and 3 Constables, fire marshal, Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Forest Service, Allegiance EMS and Intercommunity VFD responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The child’s body is being sent for autopsy, according to authorities.

“Please keep the family in your prayers at this unfortunate time,” the sheriff’s office said.