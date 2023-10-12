TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Keep Tyler Beautiful is set to host its annual Tyler Recycles Day, marking the 20th anniversary. Here’s what recyclers need to know about event details and acceptable items.

Local residents are encouraged by the City of Tyler to make an impact, participate, support and celebrate recycling efforts at Keep Tyler Beautiful’s most popular community collection event. Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company and Interstate Batteries will be present to collect and recycle specialty items, such as shredding personal documents and collecting different types of batteries.

The collection event will take place Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Downtown Recycling Center located at 418 North Bois D’Arc Avenue.

Acceptable items include the following:

Newspapers, magazines, phonebooks

Junk mail, mixed office paper, paperback and hardback books

#1 and #2 plastic soda and water bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles

Cardboard of any type, aluminum cans, tin cans

Cell phones and chargers, small electronics, computers, printers

Green, brown, and clear glass bottles and jars

Metal (copper, aluminum, brass, steel)

Motor oil, hydraulic fluid and anti-freeze

For more information on this event, visit Tyler Recycles Day website.