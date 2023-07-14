BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures heat up and playground equipment stays out to bake in the sun, doctors are warning parents about keeping their children safe while playing this summer.

We took an infrared thermometer to test some equipment in Bullard on Friday, finding that older and newer equipment alike were getting up to 140 degrees. According to the American Burn Association, it only takes three seconds of contact with those temperatures to get a second-degree burn, and five seconds to get a third-degree burn.

There was a time when the playgrounds were mostly metal and that meant a hot ride down the slide. Now newer equipment is mostly plastic and rubber, but experts say that doesn’t always help the heat.

The National Program for Playground Safety states that natural surfacing products like wood, sand and pea gravel were found to absorb and retain heat, making “substantially warmer play environments.” Still, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says burns occur even on plastic surfaces, naming one instance where a child got second-degree burns from a plastic slide on a 74-degree day.

If the area doesn’t have shade, the materials heat up fast making it a matter of seconds for a burn to happen. That’s why Dusti Stark from Jacksonville takes extra precautions when she brings her children to the park.

“It’s fun to have the shaded areas, but honestly, it doesn’t seem to stop my kids, we just feel the slides before they go down,” Stark said. “We don’t do metal, and with my little one, I usually go down with her on my lap first and then kind of feel it, and then from there, if she’s comfortable.”

If you take your child to the park during the summer, doctors recommend they wear appropriate clothes like pants, don’t let them play barefoot and always check the equipment before letting them on it.

If you suspect your child may have a burn, experts say to get them checked out by a doctor immediately as some of them can be serious.

“I would like to go typically earlier in the day or later in the day,” Stark said. “We did do the water park yesterday, so I try to vary it, but I would just still get out if you need to. For me, if we’re too much in the house, it’s not healthy either, so we’re trying to find that strike a balance.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said you can take the following steps: