BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – With below-freezing temps, people tend to think about the four P’s: People, pets, pipes and plants.

Steve Carpenter, owner of Circle C Farm and Ranch Supply in Bullard, says you also need to think about livestock.

“Cattle and horses both are going to eat more hay, even your goats and stuff, they will consume more hay in the next few days just to control body temperature, because as they get cold the stomach works and they are going to need to fill up with hay and some ruffage,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter has seen an increase in customers stocking up on hay, heat lamps and feed.

“More people are getting prepared this time, we got a little warning on this storm so hopefully it’s not going to be as bad. But yes, everybody is coming in getting heat lamps, faucet covers, hay, feed, so getting a little ahead of it,” Carpenter said.

One of those customers, Joshua Barton from Tyler, is helping a church friend prepare his livestock for the cold.

“We’re covering pipes and moving hay and just moving water, buckets of water, just making sure things don’t freeze,” Barton said.

They stopped by Circle C Farm and Ranch Supply to grab some extra hay just in case.

“I think it’s always better to always be prepared like first hand, so you can know ahead of time, so you can have time to be ready and work,” Barton said.

Carpenter says there are a few tips you can follow to keep your livestock warm.

“Your poultry and stuff, be sure they have a source for some warm water,” Carpenter said. “Take it out there on mornings that it’s frozen, pour a little bit of warm water in there to thaw it out, because it’s going to be below freezing for about 48 hours.”

He says to put hay out for the animals to eat and stay warm with, put material or shavings in their bedding, and extra feed never hurts.

“Your poultry and stuff a heat lamp in some of the houses will help out, just be careful with your heat lamps, just make sure they aren’t where they can fall on anything,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter added it’s always best to be prepared early, instead of waiting until something happens.