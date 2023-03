TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three new murals were recently revealed by Keeping Tyler Beautiful.

Two murals were finished at Lindsay Park by local artist Dallas Rose, who is expected to paint two more companion pieces later this year.

Over at Pollard Park, artist Dace Kidd finished a variety of colorful roses marking the ninth mural completed since the program began.

Keeping Tyler Beautiful began its park restroom beautification project all the way back in 2019.