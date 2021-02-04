Kendra Scott gives back to Mahomes charity with virtual, in store event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Kendra Scott store in Tyler will be hosting a virtual and in-store event to give back to 15 and the Mahomies on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Village at Cumberland Park 8934 S. Broadway Ave.

15 and the Mahomies is a foundation that was started by Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes that supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness and communities in need of resources that improves that lives of children.

Kendra Scott will donate 20% of proceeds to 15 and the Mahomies when supporters use the web code MAHOMESGIVESBACK in store or online.

The event will go on for 48 hours to allow time for community support.

15 for 15 is one of the programs 15 and the Mahomies supports. The program focuses on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.