Kennard ISD closing school rest of the week, all extracurricular activities canceled until September

KENNARD, Texas (KETK) – A Deep East Texas school district is releasing classes early on Wednesday and will be closing the school for the rest of the week.

Kennard ISD announced that they are joining a growing list of school districts that are already temporarily canceling classes.

We are taking this very seriously. The health and safety of our students and staff are of the utmost {importance}. We have students who are sick with fever, cough, vomiting, and diarrhea and our positive COVID cases continue to rise

The campus will underdo “deep cleaning and disinfection. All athletic and extracurricular events will be canceled until Wednesday, September 1.