Kennard ISD closing school rest of the week, all extracurricular activities canceled until September

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

KENNARD, Texas (KETK) – A Deep East Texas school district is releasing classes early on Wednesday and will be closing the school for the rest of the week.

Kennard ISD announced that they are joining a growing list of school districts that are already temporarily canceling classes.

We are taking this very seriously. The health and safety of our students and staff are of the utmost {importance}. We have students who are sick with fever, cough, vomiting, and diarrhea and our positive COVID cases continue to rise

The campus will underdo “deep cleaning and disinfection. All athletic and extracurricular events will be canceled until Wednesday, September 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51