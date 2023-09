HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Malinda Lindsey, superintendent of Kennard Independent School District, has announced her retirement from education.

Lindsey has been in education since 1991 and calls her experience over the years a blessing.

“This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make,” said Lindsey. “Kennard ISD has been the capstone of my career.”

After eight years as superintendent her retirement will go into effect Dec. 31, 2023.