TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK recognized the Tyler Animal Control during our KETK Gives Back segment for the service they provide to Tyler residents.

Mary Fowler, Tyler Animal Control Services Supervisor, explained how recently they have seen an abundance of armadillos being picked up by Animal Control Services. Due to the lack of rain the armadillos are being drawn to yards being irrigated with sprinkler systems.

Pack a Backpack is a recent event hosted by Animal Control Services and CASA. In lieu of paying a pet adoption fee, residents interested in adoption are asked to bring in a backpack for the kids full of school supplies. Adoption fees for dogs are normally $120 and $80 for cats. This is the second year for this event.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.